These Are The Only New Cars In The US Recommended To Use 89 Octane

If you regularly fill up at a gas station in the U.S., you are probably familiar with the various grades of gasoline available for purchase: regular 87 octane, mid-grade 89 octane, and premium 91 or 93 octane. While most people stick to regular 87-octane fuel, owners of high-performance vehicles typically opt for premium 91-octane or 93-octane gasoline. You may, then, wonder who fills up with 89-octane fuel.

Historically, very few vehicles have required 89 octane, a fact that's true to this day. According to the EPA database, only a handful of new vehicles sold between the 2024 and 2026 model years specifically require mid-grade gasoline. These are vehicles from Stellantis subsidiaries, namely Dodge and Ram, and all are powered by the company's long-running 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine.

As of 2026, the Stellantis vehicles available with this engine are the Ram 1500 and Dodge Durango, making these the only new vehicles that require 89-octane gasoline. Outside of these models, virtually every other new vehicle sold in the U.S. is designed to run on either regular 87-octane or premium 91-plus octane fuel.