93 Octane Vs 91 Octane: What's The Difference Between These Fuel Types?

As gas prices increase, you may be wondering what level of premium fuel you actually need. Some car manufacturers recommend or require premium gasoline, but with the national average reaching $5 a gallon, it's tempting to just stick with the lowest grade. Is premium gas actually necessary? Before you forgo the higher octane gas, it helps to know the difference between octane levels.

Gas' octane rating measures fuel stability. The higher the rating, the higher the pressure at which the fuel will ignite in the engine. This means that higher octane fuel is more stable. Gas stations in the United States have three grades of gasoline — regular (lowest octane, usually 87), mid-grade (usually 89 to 90), and premium (highest octane, usually 91 to 94). However, the exact octane level will vary based on the state. Generally, the western half of the country carries 91 octane fuel, while the eastern half carries 93 octane fuel.

If you are just commuting to work, you may not notice the difference between 91 and 93 octane. However, drivers looking to track their car may want to use 93 if it's available — the same engine can make more horsepower with 93, since it can handle more pressure before it combusts. There may be a slight boost in the car's performance.