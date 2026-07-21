5 Mini Chainsaws At Walmart With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Of all the tools that have been tabbed as a must-have for backyard DIYers, the chainsaw may well be the one deemed the most intimidating to users. That is in no small part due to the safety concerns, as chainsaws themselves can pose an immediate danger to your person even when they are used correctly. On top of that, they can also be pretty expensive additions to your yard care arsenal, with full-size cutters from the major manufacturers typically running well north of $100.
Given those factors, many homeowners simply opt-out of the full-size chainsaw conversation, and instead choose to look at powered cutters that come with the "mini" tag attached to them. Those devices tend to be far easier to control, after all, which makes them a bit safer to use for the average homeowner. Even as they may have more limitations than their full-size counterparts, mini chainsaws should still be able to handle most jobs DIYers throw at them.
On the plus side, mini chainsaws also tend to be far cheaper than full-sized devices. If you're shopping for a pint-sized cutter in the right place at the right time, you might even find a deep discount that makes the purchase a legit no-brainer. Here's a few deeply discounted mini chainsaws at Walmart we think fit that bill.
Sentryse 8 Inch Mini Chainsaw
Considering Walmart's overall budget-minded approach to the consumer public, it should hardly come as a surprise that the big box retailer's mini chainsaw options tend to skew the same way in terms of price. In fact, most of the options listed here start at under $100, including this 8-inch and 6-inch Mini Chainsaw pack from Sentryse.
This cordless mini chainsaw typically sells for $75.99 from Walmart, but at the moment, the retailer is listing it at just $39.59 through its online outlet. That's a savings of $36.40 on a mini chainsaw that shoppers have awarded a rating of 4.4 stars. The bulk of the device's positive reviews praise it for its compact and lightweight design, as well as for its power and cutting effectiveness for smaller jobs. Some users did note quality control concerns and durability issues, however, particularly regarding a slackening chain.
As for the mini chainsaw's attributes, that low cost includes a pair of rechargeable 21V battery packs, a charger, one 6 inch and one 8 inch bar with accompanying chains, a pair of safety glasses, and a pair of safety gloves. The cutter itself weighs in at 1.91 pounds without a battery attached, making it easy to handle for almost any user. The 21V cutter can reportedly also saw through an 8-inch log in roughly 5 to 8 seconds by way of 600W horsepower motor that delivers up to 12,000 RPM.
NEXPOW 6 Inch Mini Chainsaw
The $36.40 reduction is far from the deepest discount we found while perusing Walmart's mini chainsaw options, so performing a proper deep-dive on the site could prove quite rewarding for your bank account. That's especially true if it turns up Nexpow's 6-inch Mini Chainsaw. This package typically retails for $78.99 in Walmart's online outlet, but with its current $44.80 discount, you can purchase the mini chainsaw for a cool $34.19.
For that price, you get many of the same extras as the Sentryse cutter, including protective gloves, a hard shell carrying case, a pair of chains, bar oil and a hand wrench, a battery charger and two lithium-ion battery packs. While there's only one size of blade to choose from, the 24V battery packs provide a power upgrade, as does the mini chainsaw's brushless motor. Those batteries should provide plenty of runtime to users as well.
At just 12 inches in length and 1.54 pounds in weight, most users should easily be able to wield the cutter for extended periods of time. Users seem pretty happy with the saw too, with more than 1,100 chiming in to award it a rating of 4.5 stars. And yes, quite a few of those reviews note that the tool is lightweight and easy to use. They also claim the cutter is ideal for smaller cutting projects involving brush and tree limbs, even as some noted power and battery concerns.
KingFurt 8 Inch Mini Chainsaw
Circling back to the 8-inch options listed among Walmart's, KingFurt's mini chainsaw is one that might be worth a look. The retail giant normally lists it at $89.99, but if you purchase the cutter online, it comes with a $37 discount. That brings the total to just $52.99, and considering the saw's credentials, it's a discount that should be hard to ignore.
Like the other packages, this set includes safety glasses, protective gloves, extra chains, a hardshell case, extra blades, a battery charger, and a pair of lithium-ion batteries. Those 1,500 mAh power packs should provide up to 40 minutes of runtime on a full charge. Meanwhile, the 1.6 horsepower saw boasts an all copper brushless motor and a high hardness chain for smoother cutting and increased durability. Those features make this 8-inch blade ideal for cutting limbs, logs, and heavier brush, as well as bamboo.
This is also the first chainsaw we've listed that includes a self-oiling chain, which could be a big deal for some users. It's even got a digital readout detailing the percentage of battery power available during usage. At 6.58 pounds, it is a slightly heavier option. Users still claim it is comfortable and easy to manage on the job, and have awarded it a 4.4-star rating. Some users did, however, claim that the batteries may not last as long as KingFurt states, with others claiming their device jammed during usage.
GPED 6 Inch Mini Chainsaw
Depending on your individual needs, a 6-inch blade may be all the cutting coverage you really need. That's particularly true if you just need a cutter to tackle small limbs from trees in your backyard, or to trim back brush in the various beds around your house. If you're also looking for a deal in the 6-inch mini chainsaw sector of Walmart's online outlet, you'll be hard-pressed to find one as big as the $60 reduction on this GPED mini chainsaw.
That seriously deep discount rolls back the sticker price on this cutter from $99.99 to just $39.99, which might be hard to pass up even if the chainsaw wasn't relatively well rated by users. At present, just under 3,300 users have offered their opinion on the mini chainsaw, and rated it at a decent 4.3 stars. Like the other cutters listed here, the bulk of reviewers have deemed this saw ideal for using on smaller jobs around the house. They also say it packs plenty of power at the price point, with the kit including two 21V batteries, safety glasses, protective gloves, two chains and two bars, a charger, and a carrying case.
It's also fit with a 600W motor, digital battery power readout and an automatic chain oiling system, all while weighing in at a lightweight 2.54 pounds. Still, some users did note problems with quick-draining batteries, while others claimed durability and quality concerns.
Saker 8 Inch Mini Chainsaw
That brings things back to the 8-inch mini chainsaw options available through Walmart's online outlet, which includes this model from Saker. Prior to the discount, the Saker would easily have been the most expensive option on this list, with its normal retail price set at $129.99. At present, Walmart is selling the mini chainsaw online for just $59.79, and that $70.20 reduction is among the deepest discounts you'll find.
You might then be surprised to learn that the 8-inch Saker is also the highest rated mini chainsaw we've listed here, with users bestowing upon it a rating of 4.8 stars. While that rating is based on just 22 reviews, it's telling that only one of them is under 3 stars, and that review was largely related to shipping problems instead of performance. Among the positives, satisfied users largely praise the tool for its cutting power and ease of use. Perhaps more importantly, they claim that the chainsaw's batteries provide plenty of runtime on a full charge, with Saker — which also makes a decent table saw — claiming between 30 and 40 minutes.
As you'd expect, the kit includes a pair of rechargeable batteries, both of which are 22V 4.0 Ah in nature. It also comes with gloves and glasses, a replacement chain, a charger, a storage case, and a screwdriver. The auto-lubricating cutter is powered by a 400W, 30,000 RPM pure copper motor, and the bar is fit with a high-temperature quenched steel chain for increased durability. It even weighs in at a trim 3 pounds, making this a legit bang-for-your-buck type buy.