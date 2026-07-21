5 Mini Chainsaws At Walmart With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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Of all the tools that have been tabbed as a must-have for backyard DIYers, the chainsaw may well be the one deemed the most intimidating to users. That is in no small part due to the safety concerns, as chainsaws themselves can pose an immediate danger to your person even when they are used correctly. On top of that, they can also be pretty expensive additions to your yard care arsenal, with full-size cutters from the major manufacturers typically running well north of $100.

Given those factors, many homeowners simply opt-out of the full-size chainsaw conversation, and instead choose to look at powered cutters that come with the "mini" tag attached to them. Those devices tend to be far easier to control, after all, which makes them a bit safer to use for the average homeowner. Even as they may have more limitations than their full-size counterparts, mini chainsaws should still be able to handle most jobs DIYers throw at them.

On the plus side, mini chainsaws also tend to be far cheaper than full-sized devices. If you're shopping for a pint-sized cutter in the right place at the right time, you might even find a deep discount that makes the purchase a legit no-brainer. Here's a few deeply discounted mini chainsaws at Walmart we think fit that bill.