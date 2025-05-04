What Can The Saker Mini Table Saw Cut? (And Where Can You Buy It?)
While table saws are definitely useful when slicing things up, not everyone has the space or the need for a full-sized one. Although some brands, like DeWalt, have been making portable table saws, some people need table saws that are even smaller and more compact. With its 100W pure copper motor, Saker's mini multi-functional table saw lets you use four types of circular saws that can rotate up to 6,000 rpm.
According to the Saker, it is designed to cut a wide range of materials with an adjustable cutting angle of up to 90 degrees and a sawing depth of 16 mm. While it can't manage large wooden boards, it does work with thin ones and sticks. Additionally, it can also cut PCB boards and plastic sheets. As for metal surfaces, it's made to cut cans, copper-clad panels, copper tubes, as well as aluminum tubes. Apart from cutting, Saker shares that it can be used for other fine manual work, like sanding. And with its flexible shaft functions, you can choose from more than a dozen grinding heads.
If you're wondering what this means in a practical sense, Saker mentions on a YouTube short that it's a great tool for crafting projects. Designed for small items, it can join other crafting tools in your arsenal for projects like model making, dollhouse building, and even Dungeons and Dragons sets. So, if you're sold on this mini table saw already, here are some places you can buy it from today.
Where can you buy the Saker Mini Table Saw?
On its website, Saker lists its Mini Multifunctional Table Saw for $100.75, which already qualifies it for free shipping. Alternatively, it comes with a bundle option of the table saw plus an extra set of consumables for $114.19. On its own, the set of consumables that has over a dozen blades is sold for $28.20. Compared to the other channels, the Saker website offers more payment options. Apart from credit cards, they also accept PayPal, Klarna, Apple Pay, and Afterpay. Another advantage of buying from Saker directly is that they have comprehensive return and refund policies. For example, if you cancel your order before it is shipped, you can get a full refund. In general, Saker allows cancellation within 24 hours, but if you change your mind, they do have a return policy which applies as long as you have the original receipt, the item is unused, and it is still in the original packaging.
On Amazon, Prime members can get this Saker Mini Multi-Functional Table Saw from the official Saker Store for $99.99. But if you're not, it's regular price is $10 more expensive at $109.99. On the other hand, you can also find an unopened Saker Mini Table Saw for $136.99, and unused open box ones can go for as low as $99.99 on eBay. However, it's important to remember that buying from third-party sellers does mean you don't have the benefit of warranty protections, unlike purchases from official stores.
Is the Saker Mini Table Saw worth the money?
For the most part, the Saker Mini Table Saw has mixed reviews. On Amazon, it generated an average rating of 3.9 stars on average from 79 people, with only half of the reviewers giving it five stars. For those who were satisfied with it, many people mention using it primarily for crafts and not heavy-duty woodwork.
One of the frequently mentioned concerns by buyers of this table saw is the lack of instructions, which has led to confusion when they try to set it up. However, it's important to note that its Amazon listing does share comprehensive instructions with pictures for its blade installation and replacement. Other issues mentioned regarding this mini table saw include loose-fitting attachments, having trouble installing blades, and a weak motor that keeps stopping. In addition, a few people have noted issues with quality control, including missing threads and power cords. In their review, YouTuber creator Jenner Custom Toys mentioned concerns with kickback and safety issues when all three tools work simultaneously.
If you're on the fence with getting this mini table saw, we've previously mentioned how Harbor Freight's Mighty Mite table saw performed pretty well, considering it could also fit into a shoe box. In general, we think that whether or not it deserves your cash depends on how frequently you need to slice up small things for your hobbies, and if you live in a small place, that leaves you with no other option.