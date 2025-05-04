What Can The Saker Mini Table Saw Cut? (And Where Can You Buy It?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While table saws are definitely useful when slicing things up, not everyone has the space or the need for a full-sized one. Although some brands, like DeWalt, have been making portable table saws, some people need table saws that are even smaller and more compact. With its 100W pure copper motor, Saker's mini multi-functional table saw lets you use four types of circular saws that can rotate up to 6,000 rpm.

According to the Saker, it is designed to cut a wide range of materials with an adjustable cutting angle of up to 90 degrees and a sawing depth of 16 mm. While it can't manage large wooden boards, it does work with thin ones and sticks. Additionally, it can also cut PCB boards and plastic sheets. As for metal surfaces, it's made to cut cans, copper-clad panels, copper tubes, as well as aluminum tubes. Apart from cutting, Saker shares that it can be used for other fine manual work, like sanding. And with its flexible shaft functions, you can choose from more than a dozen grinding heads.

If you're wondering what this means in a practical sense, Saker mentions on a YouTube short that it's a great tool for crafting projects. Designed for small items, it can join other crafting tools in your arsenal for projects like model making, dollhouse building, and even Dungeons and Dragons sets. So, if you're sold on this mini table saw already, here are some places you can buy it from today.

