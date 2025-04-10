How Heavy Are DeWalt Table Saws? (And Which Model Is Most Portable?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For work site professionals who spend the bulk of their time cutting, angling, and grooving wood for floors, frames, and cabinets, there is, perhaps, no tool more valuable than a table saw. The devices are, after all, regarded among the most effective available for making straight cuts and repeating that absolutely essential feat.

If you regularly employ a table saw, you likely have specific opinions regarding what makes a good on-the-job cutter. You likely also know that DeWalt has a range of table saws that should fit many of your criteria. Given the need to transport those table saws to and from one work site or another, weight is probably pretty high on the list of any worker's criteria for a good table saw. And if you're looking for the lightest of DeWalt table saws, you'll want to examine the brand's offerings closely, as weights vary between the available devices.

Those variations are actually pretty dramatic, as DeWalt's 10-inch table saw with rolling stand clocks in at 1440 ounces (90 pounds), while its scissor stand counterpart weighs 928 ounces (58 pounds). And for what it may be worth, we'll note the 10-inch table saw made our own list of the five best available to consumers. Meanwhile, the DeWalt's 60V Max Table Saw boasts a weight of 768 ounces (48 pounds), and the Flexvolt 60v model hits at 926.4 ounces (57.9 pounds).

