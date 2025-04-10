How Heavy Are DeWalt Table Saws? (And Which Model Is Most Portable?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For work site professionals who spend the bulk of their time cutting, angling, and grooving wood for floors, frames, and cabinets, there is, perhaps, no tool more valuable than a table saw. The devices are, after all, regarded among the most effective available for making straight cuts and repeating that absolutely essential feat.
If you regularly employ a table saw, you likely have specific opinions regarding what makes a good on-the-job cutter. You likely also know that DeWalt has a range of table saws that should fit many of your criteria. Given the need to transport those table saws to and from one work site or another, weight is probably pretty high on the list of any worker's criteria for a good table saw. And if you're looking for the lightest of DeWalt table saws, you'll want to examine the brand's offerings closely, as weights vary between the available devices.
Those variations are actually pretty dramatic, as DeWalt's 10-inch table saw with rolling stand clocks in at 1440 ounces (90 pounds), while its scissor stand counterpart weighs 928 ounces (58 pounds). And for what it may be worth, we'll note the 10-inch table saw made our own list of the five best available to consumers. Meanwhile, the DeWalt's 60V Max Table Saw boasts a weight of 768 ounces (48 pounds), and the Flexvolt 60v model hits at 926.4 ounces (57.9 pounds).
DeWalt makes a handy table saw designed for portability
There are, obviously, several factors that can account for the weight differences between the table saws, so feel free to consult each device's spec sheet to verify. Likewise, there may be factors other than weight to consider before purchasing DeWalt branded devices — which currently fall under the Stanley Black and Decker ownership banner. But if you were to judge the aforementioned saws strictly by their user reviews, the five star ratings achieved by the 60V Max Table Saw and the Flexvolt 60V Max would rank them at the top of the pack — though, it should be noted that those devices have a total of 12 reviews between them on DeWalt's website.
If overall size is your primary concern, there is one DeWalt table saw we have not yet covered, the 15 Amp 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw. While it might not be the lightest of DeWalt's table saw offerings at 854.4 ounces (53.4 pounds), this compact model is specifically designed to be easily used and stored in small spaces like garages, and to be transported from one work site to another without much effort. That's all assuming, of course, that you're capable of lugging a 53-pound device around a work site.
If you are interested in Dewalt's compact table saw, it can be purchased from Amazon for just $399. The device does not, however, appear to come with a stand, so you'll want to consider that at the point of purchase. We should also note it's a corded device, which may be a make or break detail for some.