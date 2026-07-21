The Best Major Car Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction, According To ACSI Ratings

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has just revealed that Toyota is the automaker with the most satisfied customers with an overall score of 83%, up one percent from 2025. ACSI says Toyota's continued success in this category is due to the decision to focus on hybrids rather than fully electric vehicles, offering a wide range of fuel efficient options. Hybrids were 42% of the 10.5 million global record sales that Toyota had in 2025. The best-seller was the Toyota RAV4, which offered both gas and hybrid options until switching to only hybrid powertrains in 2026.

Toyota also grew in popularity due to its selection of sedans. A lot of popular automakers have shifted away from small, affordable cars to focus on SUVs and crossovers due to changing policies, American market trends, and better profit margins. However, 2025 was the best sales year yet for the Corolla and Camry hybrids. Subaru gave up its top spot to Toyota due to a 5% drop in customer satisfaction, followed by Honda, which dropped by 1%. The most dramatic decline in satisfaction was Buick, which saw a 16% drop, possibly due to price increases and a lack of powertrain options.