The Best Major Car Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction, According To ACSI Ratings
The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has just revealed that Toyota is the automaker with the most satisfied customers with an overall score of 83%, up one percent from 2025. ACSI says Toyota's continued success in this category is due to the decision to focus on hybrids rather than fully electric vehicles, offering a wide range of fuel efficient options. Hybrids were 42% of the 10.5 million global record sales that Toyota had in 2025. The best-seller was the Toyota RAV4, which offered both gas and hybrid options until switching to only hybrid powertrains in 2026.
Toyota also grew in popularity due to its selection of sedans. A lot of popular automakers have shifted away from small, affordable cars to focus on SUVs and crossovers due to changing policies, American market trends, and better profit margins. However, 2025 was the best sales year yet for the Corolla and Camry hybrids. Subaru gave up its top spot to Toyota due to a 5% drop in customer satisfaction, followed by Honda, which dropped by 1%. The most dramatic decline in satisfaction was Buick, which saw a 16% drop, possibly due to price increases and a lack of powertrain options.
American drivers are generally less satisfied with new cars
While Toyota is considered the automaker with the most satisfied customers, American drivers are less satisfied with new vehicles in general. Satisfaction in the auto industry dropped one percent to 78% in 2026, although more consumers expressed frustrations with the luxury segment. Due to the rising cost of new cars — and the monthly payments that go along with them — Americans are not as interested in a new car, especially when used cars have a lower monthly payment. In fact, 65% said they would exit the market altogether if their monthly payments rose by 5%.
However, it wasn't just costs that had customers less satisfied with new cars in 2026. Driving performance, dependability, quality of the brand's website and mobile app, gas mileage, and expected resale value were all categories that saw small drops in satisfaction since 2025. While vehicles are getting more and more advanced technology, drivers still value basic functionalities. In fact, these things are especially important as gas prices increase.