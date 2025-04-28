Is It More Expensive To Finance A Used Car Than A New Car?

Used cars are not getting any cheaper, partly because financing a used car can cost more than a new one. This mostly comes down to interest rates, which are higher for used cars because they're harder to value and pose greater risk. Old vehicles are more likely to break down, which makes them riskier collateral.

In Q3 2023, for example, the average interest rate for new car loans in the U.S. was 7.03%, compared to 11.35% for used cars. Even though used cars are cheaper upfront, the extra cost from a higher interest rate can erode those savings over time, especially if the loan term stretches out. You'll likely have a smaller monthly payment on a used vehicle, but if the interest rates are higher and the loan term is longer, the total cost might not be much lower than financing a new car. This is why you should always consider the annual percentage rate (APR) to judge how much a car will cost in the long term.

On top of that, used car loans often come with shorter terms. That means quicker repayment, but that's not always better if you're on a tight budget.

