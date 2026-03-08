This Is Considered The Best Major Car Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

For several years, car buyers in the U.S. have used the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) score to evaluate the general customer satisfaction parameters surrounding car brands in the country. An interesting trend with car focused customer satisfaction indices is that the top spot is usually taken by an Asian carmaker, with some exceptions, while others have lagged behind. This also becomes evident once we look at historical data.

In 2020, while Honda topped the charts for mass market segment, the subsequent years (2021 and '22) witnessed Subaru and Toyota tied for the top spot. The years 2022-23 saw Toyota retaining the top spot, while Subaru and Toyota were tied for the top spot again in 2024. As for 2025 — the latest year for which ACSI data is available — there is a slight change to the pecking order. Subaru, which has been a consistent player at the top, has yanked the title from Toyota once again. While Toyota retains the 2nd place, it shares the spot with another Japanese brand, Mazda this time around.

Brands participating in the ACSI index are measured on a 0-100 scale, with scores exceeding the mid-70s widely thought to be great. In the 2025 ACSI survey, Subaru managed to hit a score of 85, two points up from its previous score of 83. Mazda and Toyota, are tied for the second place with 82 points each, and also with 82 points each, Honda, Buick, and GMC are jointly ranked third. What is clear from the ACSI Automobile Study 2025 is that Subaru has taken a comfortable lead over its rivals, and is easily thought to be the best car brand in the U.S. in terms of customer satisfaction.