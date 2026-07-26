The Overlooked Spec Most People Ignore When Shopping For A Smart TV

When buying a smart TV, the focus is usually on resolution, screen size, refresh rate, or certain smart TV features, such as a user-friendly operating system (OS). However, one spec tends to get overlooked, and that is the smart TV processor. Processors are impactful in every device, including smartphones and computers. It's the same with smart TVs, except it's arguably even more important, but way less advertised.

A processor in a smart TV handles many tasks, so a poor one will have an immediate and noticeable impact on your viewing pleasure, while a powerful one will help run various apps smoothly and load them up faster. Another important, yet relatively unknown part, is that the processor actually affects image quality. A smart TV processor is responsible for image upscaling. This means that when you watch something at a lower resolution, the processor does its magic and fills in millions of missing pixels to match the native resolution.

The hardware can also improve image details, providing you with a better picture quality when watching older content that wasn't shot with modern technology. Additionally, noise and grain reduction, color optimization, sharpening fine details and surface textures, energy efficiency, and even gaming performance are just some of the things a smart TV processor handles. If your smart TV is sluggish, freezes for a second or two when multitasking, or is generally underperforming, chances are, your processor could be the culprit. That's why it's such an important spec to consider when shopping for a new TV.