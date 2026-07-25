12 SUVs That Should Never Be Driven Off-Road

If you go for a drive on any road across America right now, you're very likely to pass several SUVs along the way — maybe even more than sedans. That used to be unthinkable, but SUV popularity is at an all-time high in the United States. More than half of all new cars sold in the last year were SUVs. It's the most popular vehicle type in 48 of 50 American states, and multiple reasons could explain why: higher seating positions, more interior space, and horsepower considerations. After all, some SUVs pack a serious punch in the pony metric, with a few even exceeding 1,000 hp.

Whatever the original reason for buying one, most people still expect an SUV to handle rough terrain when necessary. Chief among these is the ability to get its wheels dirty when it needs to — however infrequently that may be. According to data from Capital One, 98% of SUV and crossover buyers only go off-road once a year at most. Inferentially, the majority of SUV owners don't consistently go off-roading, but you never know when those extra few inches of ground clearance could come in handy.

That said, one would be forgiven for assuming that every SUV can traverse rocky roads and ascend steep terrain when it needs to. The reality is very different; not every model in that class was actually engineered for such needs. In fact, the ones on this list should never be driven off-road at all if you can avoid it, albeit for different reasons.