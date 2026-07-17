The Aston Martin Dreadnought Is Far From A Bond Car, And Maybe That's The Point

Aston Martin revealed its new Dreadnought concept car in New York City this week, in partnership with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4," and in the process expanding from the brand's traditional 007 flavor of coolness into the digital realm. For many years, Aston Martin's presence in fiction has gone hand-in-hand with Ian Fleming's suave spy, but the Dreadnought brings them into new territory for the brand.

If we take the iconic DB5 as the representative of the Aston-Bond relationship and compare it to the Dreadnought, it's hard to see how things could get more different. Perhaps the greatest difference of all, is that you can't actually have one. A life-sized model accompanied its announcement at the Call of Duty stand at Fanatics Fest, but the Dreadnought is what Aston calls, a "digital vehicle," in that it will only exist in-game.

Presented in Aston's calling card color, Chiltern Green, the Dreadnought is a tactical SUV and, while not as classy as a Bond car, to my eyes it sure looks good. Free from pesky real-world restrictions, the Aston Martin design team had ultimate creative freedom with this project, giving us a look at the modern Aston identity undiluted. The Dreadnought is a military vehicle in a bowtie. If the hyper-exclusive Valour took a steroid cycle and trained for an iron man, this is probably what it would look like. It retains an air of prestige though, despite its gruffness, thanks to details like leather interior trim and gold metallic accents.