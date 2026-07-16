4 Tools With Deep Discounts At Walmart In July 2026
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Building a tool collection without breaking the bank means scoring good deals whenever they're available. Fortunately, major tool retailers aren't afraid to drop prices now and then. This July, for example, Lowe's has multiple tools available at deep discounts, and it's far from the only retailer cutting prices. There are also some strong deals from a less tool-focused source: Walmart.
Walmart is known for having it all, from groceries to sporting goods to electronics. It also, predictably, sells a range of tools, with an especially deep selection online. There, third-party sellers can join the fray, offering deals on items and brands that may not make their way to physical Walmart locations. Thus, there are discounts and deals to consider across the site on tool box essentials, niche items, and more. Throughout July, Walmart has a range of intriguing tool deals worth entertaining for those looking to expand their tool collections. These are some of the best and most game-changing discounts around.
Workpro 408-Piece Auto Repair Tool Set
Though the higher prices of power tools often make discounts more appealing, hand tools are also worth keeping an eye out for when browsing through discounts. There are some worthwhile hand tools available at Walmart, such as the Workpro 408-Piece Auto Repair Tool Set that's currently $144 off, dropping from $287.99 to $143.99. While it's still quite a pricey set, it's certainly worth entertaining, considering all that you get in the box.
Despite the branding, this tool kit isn't just for those who work on cars. Included are three ratchets of differing sizes along with a host of sockets, multiple wrenches, various screwdrivers, different pliers, and smaller accessories like measuring tape and hex keys. To keep all of these tools secure, it also comes with a three-drawer metal tool box with a locking storage compartment on top.
At roughly $0.35 per tool at the discounted price, this is a set that any tool user of any skill level could benefit from. The hundreds of Walmart reviews are generally positive, praising the set for its overall value, the good build quality, and the variety of included tools.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
DeWalt is one of the biggest names in tools, and while you can technically purchase DeWalt tools from Walmart, you'll only find them online. On the bright side, sometimes purchasing DeWalt through the Walmart website means scoring discounts on high-quality tools and the necessary batteries. This July, the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit is marked down by $80.00. Normally, it costs $249.00, but the discount brings it down to $169.00 for a compact drill/driver, impact driver, two 2.0 Ah batteries, their charger, and a contractor bag to keep it all in.
To say that this is a good deal on some DeWalt products is an understatement. For reference, a DeWalt drill/driver comparable to the one in this kit usually costs $150, while a similar impact driver would go for $125. That's already significantly more money than the discounted kit, even before you add the batteries, which tend to go for around $85 each. With that said, be aware that this is a DeWalt kit sold through a third party, so warranty coverage isn't a given. However, most Walmart customers didn't have any issues and generally liked the kit.
WorkPro 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
Walmart's July sales also offer discounts on smaller, more hobbyist tools. For instance, there's a deal on the WorkPro 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit, designed for more detailed work such as engraving, sanding, and polishing. It previously cost $78.99, but the price is down $43.00 to $35.99 for the time being. Most Walmart reviewers were satisfied with the tool's power, its battery life, and the assortment of add-ons, among other aspects of the kit.
At first glance, $35.99 might seem a bit high for such a small, non-essential tool, but the package does appear to justify the cost. The main item is the five-speed rotary tool, which is powered by a rechargeable 12-volt 2.0 Ah battery. Naturally, you also get a charging station for said battery. As far as add-ons go, you get a whopping 114 accessories. These include 51 sanding attachments, 11 oxide grinding stone bits, and numerous other bits for polishing, cutting, and even milling. It also comes with a cloth carrying case.
KT1 OBD2 diagnostic code scanner
There are few worse feelings than having your day disrupted by the Check Engine light on your car's dashboard. From here, you have a few options, including stopping somewhere like AutoZone to have the code read or waiting to take the vehicle to a mechanic. While you can identify check engine lights without a code reader, you could invest in a code reader to get a better idea of what your ride is going through. Walmart's website currently has a remarkable deal on an OBD2 diagnostic code scanner, which is marked down from $159.99 to just $28.69 — a $131.30 discount.
This reader comes with everything you need to plug it into your vehicle and get that troublesome check engine light read. It has a database of over 60,000 DTC codes and offers a host of other key readouts. The 2.8-inch LCD screen and buttons let you read and erase codes, view freeze frames, get vehicle speed information, calculate load value, see engine coolant temperature, get engine speed readouts, and more. According to the largely positive reviews on the Walmart website, the reader is easy to use and provides the necessary information quickly for those inclined to handle car repairs on their own.