Does Walmart Sell DeWalt Tools? Here's What You Should Know

It is no secret that DeWalt is among the most highly regarded and best-ranked power tool brands on the market. With battery systems like MAX and Flexvolt, DeWalt gives you the opportunity to stock your garage with an array of helpful tools that can all be operated by the same power source, saving you money in the long run. That does not even get into things like hand tools, which DeWalt makes on just as high a level as its flashier power tools.

Part of the reason DeWalt is so popular is that you can find them anywhere. Its selection can be purchased from major chains like The Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as many independent hardware stores. For greater accessibility, you may be wondering if you can find the brand at a major retailer like Walmart, as the store might offer them at a lower price than you would find elsewhere.

A visit to Walmart.com reveals just about every tool you could want from the company, be it saws, drills, or ratcheting screwdrivers. However, there is a significant catch if you buy these from Walmart. You will see these products are available for purchase from third-party sellers, similar to the way Walmart offers Riyobi tools. Essentially, Walmart acts as the go-between instead of being the actual retailer.