Does Walmart Sell DeWalt Tools? Here's What You Should Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It is no secret that DeWalt is among the most highly regarded and best-ranked power tool brands on the market. With battery systems like MAX and Flexvolt, DeWalt gives you the opportunity to stock your garage with an array of helpful tools that can all be operated by the same power source, saving you money in the long run. That does not even get into things like hand tools, which DeWalt makes on just as high a level as its flashier power tools.
Part of the reason DeWalt is so popular is that you can find them anywhere. Its selection can be purchased from major chains like The Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as many independent hardware stores. For greater accessibility, you may be wondering if you can find the brand at a major retailer like Walmart, as the store might offer them at a lower price than you would find elsewhere.
A visit to Walmart.com reveals just about every tool you could want from the company, be it saws, drills, or ratcheting screwdrivers. However, there is a significant catch if you buy these from Walmart. You will see these products are available for purchase from third-party sellers, similar to the way Walmart offers Riyobi tools. Essentially, Walmart acts as the go-between instead of being the actual retailer.
The risks of third-party sellers
You may purchase a DeWalt tool from Walmart and have a totally satisfactory experience. However, since these items are supplied through third-party sellers, it isn't an automatic guarantee. Locations such as The Home Depot, Lowe's, and the many stores that sell DeWalt are what are known as authorized retailers, meaning they get their products directly from the manufacturer. This gives the tools some level of quality control. If you are buying from a third-party seller on Walmart, you are forgoing that assurance.
While there are certainly reputable third-party sellers who handle their merchandise similar to authorized suppliers, it isn't universal. Some of these vendors could very well be selling you used or restored units of these DeWalt tools, where they could be described as "Like New" or merely just "Good." That doesn't mean that they are faulty, but the chance of them having problems increases significantly.
You will need to research the track record of these Walmart third-party sellers on a case-by-case basis. The retailer makes this process a little easier by labeling its top-quality businesses as "Pro Sellers." This is not dissimilar to the experience of buying DeWalt products on Amazon, though there are at least some tools sold directly from Amazon itself. So while it may be risky to purchase your DeWalt tools through Walmart, it is still possible to have a great experience so long as you put in the work to improve your odds.