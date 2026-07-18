4 Tractor Supply Tools Under $20 Worth Adding To Your Collection

You don't need a big budget to assemble a capable set of everyday tools. Instead of purchasing high-end tools intended for professionals, focus on what you know you'll use for common household repairs or your DIY projects. That could include a hammer, several types of screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, a tape measure, and other indispensable tools, or you may require more specialized items tailored to specific projects. While large home improvement retailers like Home Depot or Lowe's are obvious choices, don't overlook Tractor Supply, which has a surprisingly solid collection of tools and hardware.

Tractor Supply bills itself as the largest "rural lifestyle retailer" in the U.S. It has more than 2,300 stores across 49 states and offers supplies for farmers, ranchers, contractors, tradesmen and more. Step into a Tractor Supply store and you'll find everything from boots to pet supplies to tools, and much more. It offers plenty of high-end products and also affordable options, but of course, not every item is well-reviewed by customers. Here are some potentially worthwhile tools you can get for less than $20.