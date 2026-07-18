4 Tractor Supply Tools Under $20 Worth Adding To Your Collection
You don't need a big budget to assemble a capable set of everyday tools. Instead of purchasing high-end tools intended for professionals, focus on what you know you'll use for common household repairs or your DIY projects. That could include a hammer, several types of screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, a tape measure, and other indispensable tools, or you may require more specialized items tailored to specific projects. While large home improvement retailers like Home Depot or Lowe's are obvious choices, don't overlook Tractor Supply, which has a surprisingly solid collection of tools and hardware.
Tractor Supply bills itself as the largest "rural lifestyle retailer" in the U.S. It has more than 2,300 stores across 49 states and offers supplies for farmers, ranchers, contractors, tradesmen and more. Step into a Tractor Supply store and you'll find everything from boots to pet supplies to tools, and much more. It offers plenty of high-end products and also affordable options, but of course, not every item is well-reviewed by customers. Here are some potentially worthwhile tools you can get for less than $20.
Mini Pliers Set
Pliers are an essential part of almost any tool kit. This set of mini pliers not only includes a variety of different types, they also come in a fun little bucket emblazoned with the Tractor Supply logo. The pliers are fitted into a removable tray for easy storage and access, and the bucket is less than six inches tall and can be easily stored on a worktop or cabinet. It's a clever way to package a versatile staple of household tools.
The plier set is currently priced at $11.99. It includes 4-inch end cut pliers, 4-inch diagonal pliers, 5-inch long nose pliers, 5-inch bent long nose pliers, and 5-inch locking pliers. All of the pliers have comfort-grip handles for an easy, tight hold. They're also made from steel for added durability and long-lasting use. This set is available both in-store and online, though you will pay for shipping unless your order totals $49 or more. Reviewers say the pliers are well-made and are a great value, with one noting that the small size is great for women or individuals with smaller hands.
JobSmart 21-piece assorted socket set
Whether you're assembling furniture, finishing up your weekend DIY project, or tuning up the engine on your motorcycle, an assorted socket set puts a wide range of sizes at your fingertips. Priced at only $14.99, this JobSmart ⅜-inch Drive SAE/Metric Assorted Socket Set also comes with a storage rack for easy storage and access. It has 20 drive sockets, including 10 SAE sockets in the following sizes: ¼ inches, ⁵⁄₁₆ inches, ¹¹⁄₃₂ inches, ⅜ inches, ⁷⁄₁₆ inches, ½ inches, ⁹⁄₁₆ inches, ⅝ inches, ¹¹⁄₁₆ inches and ¾ inches. There are 10 metric sizes, including 8 millimeters, 9 millimeters, 10 millimeters, 11 millimeters, 13 millimeters, 14 millimeters, 16 millimeters, 17 millimeters, 18 millimeters, and 19 millimeters.
This kit also includes one 72T quick-release ratchet. These tools are made with chrome vanadium steel for durability, and have a two-color transparent electrophoretic surface treatment for easier identification. Reviewers find that the set is of good quality, especially for the low price.
Heavy-duty tradesman shears
If you think you don't have a use for heavy-duty tradesman shears, you've probably never experienced the frustration of trying to open rigid, plastic clamshell packaging. If you've ever tried to unbox headphones or batteries encased in these frustrating containers, you understand why standard scissors rarely do the job.
These heavy-duty, titanium-coated single ring tradesman shears from Crescent are available at Tractor Supply for $19.99. In addition to opening those frustrating packages, you can use these shears on your DIY jobs to cut through tough material and cables, carpeting, rope and more. These shears have steel blades with a serrated bottom blade, and the spring-loaded scissors automatically open when you disengage the lock. The full metal core goes all the way through the handle for increased strength and durability. Tough cuts are supported with a channel for your index finger that helps increase your control. The lock makes it easy to safely store these shears in a drawer or tool chest.
Hobby Knife and Precision Screwdriver Set
A screwdriver is an essential home improvement tool, even if you're a renter. It's one of the most versatile tools around and can be used for anything from assembling furniture to opening a can of paint. A hobby or craft knife can also be essential, with a sharp blade that can be used for crafting, modeling, DIY and general repairs. This 46-piece kit from JobSmart offers both these tools in one handy case for $12.99.
The hobby knife handle included in this set has an LED light with the necessary batteries included, and 13 blades to meet various needs. The screwdriver set includes a handle, extension bar, and 30 bits. Each bit is made of hardened nickel CR-V steel for strength. There are four Phillips bits, seven slotted bits, four Torx bits, four hex bits, and two tri-point bits. Everything comes packaged in a well-organized plastic carrying case for easy storage and transport. Tractor Supply advertises a lifetime guarantee for this product, though details about any warranty are not included online.