'Ikea Effect': Science Explains Why We Love A Good DIY Project

DIY projects are not a recent phenomenon, with examples like the Mechanick Exercises by Joseph Moxon published in the 17th century. Moxon created one of the earliest examples of DIY (as we know it today), describing how to accomplish a variety of tasks on your own such as wood joinery, blacksmithing, and map making, to name a few.

It wasn't until the 1950s when DIY really started taking off as a result of fewer work hours, and an increase in the number of people owning homes. And around the same time, a Swedish company, IKEA, started gaining traction. In order to save cost and prevent damage during transit, IKEA started flat-packing furniture in pieces and then shipping it to customers willing to put it together. While still popular today, there are those who hate building IKEA furniture. Fortunately, there is a straightforward solution with companies like TaskRabbit.

In 2012, one study found that participants assigned higher monetary value to furniture they put together above others that were identical, coining the term the "IKEA Effect." The study, "The IKEA effect: When labor leads to love," published by ScienceDirect.com, suggests the building process may produce positive thoughts and attachments to the project, and become a means to demonstrate one's competence. Although, there are plenty of other reasons people choose the DIY route.