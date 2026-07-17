4 Things To Consider Before Ditching Your Home Internet Provider For Starlink

When you look up at night, instead of seeing a shooting star or the moon, you may notice a steady white light or line of lights moving silently across the sky. This is likely a satellite, and it could very well belong to Starlink. Owned and operated by SpaceX, Starlink is the largest satellite constellation in the sky. It encompasses more than 50% of the active satellites currently in orbit, and it has one goal: providing high-speed internet, especially to users in remote or rural areas.

There are only a few other satellite internet providers, and Starlink sets its offerings apart by operating Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. These orbit much closer to Earth than standard satellites, at about 340 miles above our heads. That distance, plus the number of satellites, means that the latency, or round-trip data time between you and the satellite, is much lower than other providers, resulting in faster service.

If you live in a rural area and don't have much choice when it comes to high-speed internet, you may be considering Starlink. It's easy to visit Starlink's website to discover the monthly cost and whether it's available at your address, but you should consider more than just price and accessibility. Here are four things you should know before you make the change.