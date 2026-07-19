These Cars Were Everywhere In The '80s – You'd Be Lucky To See One Today

It's hard to believe Hyundai's origins are in construction; the Korean corporation has only been making vehicles since 1967. Its big swing at North America came in 1986, with the introduction of the versatile subcompact Excel in two- and four-door hatchback and sedan varieties. It was the second-cheapest car on the market that year, $4,995 to the Yugo's $3,990, and its relatively reliable affordability broke sales records, with 169,000 units out the door in its first year and 250,000+ the following. By the dawn of 1990, nearly a million Excels had hit the roadways of America.

Yet you'd be hard-pressed to find an Excel today. Hyundai used-car searches yield gleaming models with the latest tech and fleets of affordable analogs. Never mind that the Excel was in production until 1994, with even more shipped to market in the years after the '80s ended. Over a million served as family hatchbacks, grocery-getters for single parents, commuters for college students, and first cars for people like this millennial, until he crashed it into a guardrail.

So what happened to all the Excels? Why can't I relive my youth in a classic '94 five-speed hatchback, purchased cheaply and lovingly restored? In a word, disposability. The Excel was the second-cheapest car on the market, not the longest-lasting. Ignorant and uncaring owners drove them into the ground and walked away. Young drivers crashed them into guardrails, trees, each other, and everything else. They burned, splintered, sank, rotted, rusted, and disintegrated. Hyundai moved on, lessons learned and applied. Once in a while, a Redditor posts a photo of an Excel like it's a UFO sighting, and we wonder if perhaps they've left to live among the stars.