3 Beloved Cars That Overcame Disastrous Launches

First impressions last; however, there are rare instances in our lives where we get an opportunity for a redo. The same holds true in the motor industry, as many now-beloved cars didn't launch to instant success. These vehicles are currently viewed through an entirely different lens and appreciated for what they are, but back in the day, their debuts were nothing short of disasters.

What could the reasons be? It depends. Sometimes, a launch happens too rapidly and a vehicle comes out without much fanfare and little market demand. Then, there's the issue of timing, which is a notoriously difficult variable to predict and control. And of course, we also can't ignore how certain business decisions — both good and bad — can influence a car's reception.

From a German automotive icon and an American sports classic to a dream set of wheels made famous by a movie, let's look at the disastrous launches of three beloved cars and how they gained popularity later on. If anything, these vehicles stand as proof that setbacks are temporary, but class is forever.