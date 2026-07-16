5 Milwaukee Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee is a big name in the tool industry, perhaps most well known for being one of the best major utility knife brands available today. Of course, the company's tool lineup includes way more than just small, affordable utility knives and other simple Milwaukee tools every handyman should have. To fill out the Milwaukee catalog, there are plenty of pricey power tools, large (but often stackable) storage solutions, and hefty equipment for DIY enthusiasts or trade professionals — all of which can easily cost you hundreds of dollars.
But what about the gap between Milwaukee's budget-friendly hand tools and expensive power tools and equipment? We wanted to highlight a few of these in-between tools that fall under $100 and are highly rated by Home Depot customers, with a mix of hand tools and power tools. Whether you've been building a stash of tools for years or you're just starting to gather tools as a new homeowner or renter, these Milwaukee tools are worth adding to your collection.
Milwaukee 12V cordless screwdriver kit
There are a lot of Milwaukee power tools that cost upwards of $200, but this cordless 1/4-inch hex screwdriver is priced at just $89. Considering an electric screwdriver might be the tool that sees the most use in the average person's collection, second potentially to a drill, that price is worth it. That's evident by this screwdriver's average rating of 4.7 stars with over 2,500 total customer reviews. An electric screwdriver speeds up the process of assembling furniture, hanging photos and fixtures, and any other situation that involves tightening screws, and this particular kit's price includes two batteries, a charger, and a bag to neatly hold everything.
Despite its small size, two-pound weight, and affordable price tag, this cordless screwdriver is capable of delivering up to 175 in-lbs of torque and up to 500 revolutions per minute (RPM). It's comfortable to hold and control, thanks to an ergonomic grip, two belt-clip positions to accommodate left- and right-handed users, one-handed bit changes, a variable-speed trigger, and a 15-position clutch. The rechargeable battery also helps power a built-in LED light for working in dark areas and features a fuel gauge so you can see exactly how much charge the battery has before you start a job.
Milwaukee smooth face framing hammer with 15-inch pry bar
This combo set of Milwaukee's smooth face framing hammer and a 15-inch pry bar is one of the brand's most highly rated tools under $100 at Home Depot, with over 500 total customer reviews resulting in a 4.8-star average rating. This $57.94 set of tools will be a particularly great addition to your collection if you have any upcoming projects that involve demolition, like re-tiling your bathroom floor or replacing your kitchen cabinets.
The included hammer features a well-balanced design, with a 17-ounce head and an extended I-beam handle. It's built with a magnetic nail set that allows for one-handed nailing, an asymmetrical anti-ring claw to decrease residual ringing when using the hammer on a hard surface, and a Shockshield Grip, which is designed to be incredibly durable and help reduce vibrations while hammering. The 15-inch steel pry bar in this set also features a Shockshield Grip, along with beveled claws that are induction hardened to stay sharper for longer and a shepherd's hook head shape to make prying tasks easier.
Milwaukee 9-piece electrician's screwdriver and pliers set
Finding essential budget-friendly tools at Home Depot worth growing your collection with is a surprisingly easy task, and this 9-piece screwdriver and pliers set is proof of that. At full price, the whole set is just under $65, and most customers are pretty pleased with the value they get, with over 1,350 total reviews contributing to its 4.8-star average rating. The set comes with three different pliers and six screwdriver variations, and according to customers, they're both comfortable to use and durable.
Among the three included pliers, there are a pair of 8-inch long nose pliers with a 2-inch gripping nose and a set of straight jaw pliers in 6-inch and 10-inch sizes, with jaw capacities of up to 1-inch and 2-inch round pipes, respectively. All the pliers are rust-resistant, have integrated reaming ridges and fish tape pullers, and have a forged design that boosts the tools' overall strength. Then, the included screwdrivers — a mix of three Phillips and three slotted screwdrivers — all come with convenient magnetic tips, tri-lobe handles, wrench-ready hex shanks, lanyard holes, and visible markings on the side and tip of the handle to make them easier to identify at a glance.
Milwaukee corded small angle grinder
The Milwaukee corded small angle grinder is an exclusive Home Depot tool worth adding to your collection, and it'll prove itself extremely useful if your next DIY project involves smoothing out any sharp metal edges, cutting through concrete or tile, or quickly cleaning away rust or old paint with the help of a strip disc (sold separately). This $94 power tool is corded, so you won't have to worry about running out of battery mid-task. That said, the trade-off is that you will be tethered to the wall to some extent, but the 8-foot cord gives you plenty of room to move around.
This 3.5-pound, 4.5-inch grinder is equipped with a 7-amp motor that helps it reach speeds up to 11,000 RPM, a tool-free, burst-resistant guard, a sliding lock-on switch that's handy for long jobs, and an extensive built-in airflow system that helps prolong the tool's lifespan. The airflow system includes a multi-port exhaust designed to vent hot air faster away from the motor and debris baffles, which are designed to keep unwanted debris away from the intake vents as they pull air in. Most Home Depot customers are quite satisfied with this affordable power tool, awarding it an average rating of 4.5 stars with over 700 reviews.
Milwaukee 10-inch torpedo level and 24-inch I-beam level
Maintaining an impressive 4.6-star average with over 1,500 reviews, Milwaukee's 10-inch torpedo level and 24-inch I-beam level set is a great buy under $100. This $74.97 set includes the company's 10-inch, 360-degree torpedo level and the 24-inch magnetic I-beam level. For most people building a basic tool collection, this combination of a shorter level and a longer level works great. The shorter level is ideal for hanging photos or leveling furniture, while the longer level is better for framing or tackling other construction projects that involve large pieces of lumber.
The torpedo level features a super durable die-cast construction, amplified rare earth magnets, a 360-degree adjustable vial that lets you set, identify, and read any angle from any position with high accuracy, and a locking mechanism that keeps the locked reading accurate even when the level moves around between bags, pockets, and hands. Then, the I-beam level is built with a strong all-metal frame, an integrated pitch vial that allows you to set 1- or 2-degree pitch, impact-resistant vial covers, a strong magnetic edge, and a top-read window so you don't have to squat down each time you need to check the reading.
Methodology
There are quite a few Milwaukee tools for home improvement currently on the market, but to narrow it down to five, we had to set specific parameters during the selection process. Most obviously, as the title implies, only tools priced below $100, before any temporary deals or promotions were considered. Then, to ensure each item is actually worth adding to your collection, Home Depot customer reviews were used as the primary selection criterion. For a Milwaukee tool to land a spot on this list, it needed to have an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher with a minimum of 500 total reviews.