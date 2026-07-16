5 Milwaukee Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Milwaukee is a big name in the tool industry, perhaps most well known for being one of the best major utility knife brands available today. Of course, the company's tool lineup includes way more than just small, affordable utility knives and other simple Milwaukee tools every handyman should have. To fill out the Milwaukee catalog, there are plenty of pricey power tools, large (but often stackable) storage solutions, and hefty equipment for DIY enthusiasts or trade professionals — all of which can easily cost you hundreds of dollars.

But what about the gap between Milwaukee's budget-friendly hand tools and expensive power tools and equipment? We wanted to highlight a few of these in-between tools that fall under $100 and are highly rated by Home Depot customers, with a mix of hand tools and power tools. Whether you've been building a stash of tools for years or you're just starting to gather tools as a new homeowner or renter, these Milwaukee tools are worth adding to your collection.