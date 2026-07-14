6 Luxury Cruisers From The '60s That Look Even Cooler Today

The 1960s was the last decade when American automakers built cars as though restraint were a foreign concept and as if fuel were free. The gas crisis in the following decade would kill our horsepower and show us as a country that had to pay the price at the pump in more ways than one. However, for that glorious decade when Detroit was the home of the U.S. car industry, we got luxury land-yacht cars that were slathered in chrome -– and not a single one of these vehicles made any apology for either its substantial acreage or its even more ravenous fuel appetite.

Today, these venerable cruisers now command a sense of respect when you see one on the road, not least because modern vehicles have all sort of merged into one another, with every brand looking more similar to the last one. Perhaps that explains the uptick in prices we've been seeing in American luxobarges –- including the ones on this list -– in the past few years; people are slowly realizing what we've lost. While every single car we're going to talk about would be a nightmare to live with on the daily, those who can afford one will certainly pay a premium to do so –- even just as an eye-candy driveway ornament. For example, a Buick Electra 225 remains one of the most imposing cars ever made, and a Caddy 62-Series cruiser will still turn heads on any interstate. With all that said, here are six luxury cruisers that look better today than when they were designed.