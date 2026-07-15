Why Do Some Older Semi Trucks Have Two Gear Shifts?

When you think about driving a manual transmission in the city, the first image that probably comes to mind is rowing through gears during rush-hour traffic. That's enough of a pain to dissuade many people from buying a stick shift, but imagine having 10, 15, or even more gears to cycle through. Such is the world of the classic truck's manual transmission, a system so packed with gears that it requires two shifters to function properly.

Hop into an old manual truck, and you'll see two sticks, plus a high-low splitter, and have no idea which shifter does what. Despite its apparent complexity, however, it's actually quite straightforward — all it does is multiply the number of gears you have. At its heart, a twin-stick setup is basically two transmissions coupled together. You have a main and an auxiliary gearbox, the latter of which has its own set of gears.

You shift up a gear with the main shifter, then shift with the second shifter to split that gear. In other words, instead of a true six-speed, it's a twelve-speed: first gear, first-gear-and-a-half, second gear, and so on. You multiply the first gearbox by the second to get the true gear count. So, for instance, a six-speed with a four-speed auxiliary is effectively a 24-speed truck. Still confused? That's understandable; this is a relatively oddball setup by modern standards, so let's break it down further.