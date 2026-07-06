Here's When To Shift Gears For Better Fuel Economy

One nice thing about most modern cars is that they're economical and packed with technology designed to keep them that way. Eco modes, direct injection, turbocharging a smaller engine, aerodynamic efficiency, and so on, but what if you wanted to go low-tech? Then you'll be looking at lower RPMs, but not too low, and here's why.

First things first: Because today's automatic transmissions typically shift gears for you, we'll instead focus this article on transmissions where you do the shifting, whether it's a pure manual transmission or something like a dual-clutch transmission, or DCT. When it comes to automatics, the honest answer is just one sentence: Put the car in Drive and let it do the work for you. Things get a little more complicated when you're the one choosing the gears, though. In a typical manual transmission, common sense dictates that if you want good MPG, it's likely not a good idea to rev the engine within an inch of its life. That said, it's also not smart to lug your engine, either; rather, there's a sweet spot somewhere in there.

What exactly is that sweet spot, though? That's honestly hard to say since it's highly vehicle-dependent. There's no "golden rule" like you have to change gears at this specific RPM to be economical. But there are generalized guidelines for you to follow — for instance, trucks like changing gears in lower RPM bands than cars, generally speaking. And if your car's engine is lugging, then that's not exactly economical, either; not to mention it's terrible for your engine.