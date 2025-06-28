What 'Lugging' An Engine Means (And Why You Should Never Do It)

There are a few things you need to stop doing if you drive a manual car. For instance, resting your left foot on the clutch pedal when not changing gears is a big no-no, and is a habit worth breaking. Doing so repeatedly will inadvertently engage the clutch when the car is cruising, causing accelerated wear and tear on the pressure plate, release bearing, and the clutch itself. In short, training your left foot to stay on the footrest when not shifting gears is the best practice when behind the wheel of a stick shift car.

Another bad manual habit is lugging the engine. Lugging occurs when you push the throttle hard while the transmission is in high gear. Let's say you're cruising on the highway in fifth gear and a slower car in front merges into your lane. In this case, an experienced manual driver will instinctively downshift from fifth to fourth, or even third gear, depending on the speed, before steering to the outer lane and overtaking the slower car.

However, if you insist on staying in fifth gear while doing so, you are lugging the engine and making it work harder than it should be. Worst of all are the side effects of consistently lugging a naturally aspirated engine, which means more frequent maintenance, unnecessary repairs, or costly engine damage. What's more, lugging is particularly harmful to turbocharged engines, so keep this in mind if you have a bonkers Honda Civic Type R or twin-turbocharged Nissan Z.