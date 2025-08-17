Hypermiling Can Get You More Gas Mileage, But It's Not Worth The Risk

Despite the numerous benefits that cars provide, one of the long-term downsides of our vehicles has always been their excessive fuel consumption. Internal combustion engines, like those found in the majority of passenger cars and trucks, rely on a fossil fuel source for power. Not only is the burning of fossil fuels horrendous for our environment, but it's also hard on your wallet. Gas and diesel are expensive, and if you drive a particularly thirsty vehicle, you probably spend more time at the fuel pump than you'd like.

Modern cars are increasingly fuel efficient, thanks to advancements in engine building, as well as the introduction and widespread adoption of emissions control systems, and hybrid and electric vehicles are on the rise. However, fuel continues to be a financial burden for many. That can be especially true for those unable to afford a newer, eco-friendly vehicle and those who rely on their fossil fuel cars for long commutes or who regularly travel in stop-and-go traffic. Just as the destructive nature and high cost of fossil fuels has led to innovation in the field of cleaner energy, it has also led to the development of methods used to increase fuel efficiency in older vehicles that continue to use gas and diesel.

One of the most interesting of those methods is known as hypermiling. In the face of rising fuel costs, hypermiling gained popularity in the early 2000s and includes techniques like selective braking, taking advantage of a larger vehicle's slipstream, and shifting into neutral to coast instead of applying the gas. Hypermiling can result in an increase in fuel mileage. However, many hypermiling techniques are also incredibly dangerous. If you're interested in learning more about hypermiling and why it's not worth the risk, stick around.