5 Foldable Makita Tools & Products That Can Save Space In Your Garage

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The universal truth of garages: we tend to fill them up quickly and to capacity, no matter how big they are. If you're tripping over bicycles, tools, and lawn equipment every time you try to get to your vehicle, it may be time to rethink your strategy. You can organize your garage with storage systems and other strategies depending on how much money you want to spend, but you should also consider the types of tools and products that you buy.

Lawn mowers, bulky tools, toys and decorations tend to take up valuable space. While we can't help with the toys or decorations (we recommend a yard sale!), many companies offer space-saving products that are intended to help you clear the clutter. Some focus on multifunctionality, while others offer folding options or collapsability in order to reduce a product's footprint. Here are five tools and products offered by Makita, which manufactures heavy-duty tools and equipment, that will help you save space in your garage. Buyers should note that Makita products use a variety of battery platforms, so if you don't already own the correct battery and charger, your purchase may require an additional investment.