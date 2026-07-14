5 Foldable Makita Tools & Products That Can Save Space In Your Garage
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The universal truth of garages: we tend to fill them up quickly and to capacity, no matter how big they are. If you're tripping over bicycles, tools, and lawn equipment every time you try to get to your vehicle, it may be time to rethink your strategy. You can organize your garage with storage systems and other strategies depending on how much money you want to spend, but you should also consider the types of tools and products that you buy.
Lawn mowers, bulky tools, toys and decorations tend to take up valuable space. While we can't help with the toys or decorations (we recommend a yard sale!), many companies offer space-saving products that are intended to help you clear the clutter. Some focus on multifunctionality, while others offer folding options or collapsability in order to reduce a product's footprint. Here are five tools and products offered by Makita, which manufactures heavy-duty tools and equipment, that will help you save space in your garage. Buyers should note that Makita products use a variety of battery platforms, so if you don't already own the correct battery and charger, your purchase may require an additional investment.
Lithium‑Ion Cordless Tower Light
Americans use their garages for much more than simply parking their cars. Storage, a play area, a workshop, an exercise room — the potential is endless. But no one has ever accused a garage of being too well lit. The opposite is often true, and if you use your garage as a work or crafting space, you may struggle to properly light your project. You can invest in expensive built-in lighting but if you want a more portable solution, this Makita 18V LXT Tower Work/Multi-Directional Light is a good option. Available at online retailers like Amazon and big box stores like Home Depot, this light has an MSRP of $469.
This tower light extends to more than seven feet tall and has low, medium and high settings, offering between 900 and 3,000 lumens. The light requires one 18V LXT 5.0Ah battery which is sold separately, along with the battery charger. Once you've installed the battery, the compartment is lockable for extra security. The Makita tower light has up to 10 hours of continuous battery life on low illumination and three hours on high. Three adjustable heads rotate 180 degrees vertically so you can illuminate any and all aspects of your work space. With the battery installed, the light weighs only 16 pounds. It is dust- and water-resistant and folds for easy transport and storage.
Articulating Hedge Trimmer attachment
Do you love to garden but hate trimming the bushes or hedges? If you're thinking about purchasing a hedge trimmer to make your life a bit easier, but you already own a Makita Couple Shaft Power Head tool, you don't need to purchase a brand-new trimmer. Instead, consider investing in this 20-inch Articulating Hedge Trimmer Couple Shaft Attachment, which pairs with power head tools.
This attachment has 13 angle settings and can be used for overhead jobs and low-hanging branches and hedges. A change lever makes it easy to adjust the angle. The blade folds along the shaft to make it easy to store or carry, and a tip guard helps protect the blade from wear. Users will appreciate the soft grip handle for comfort, and the battery-powered Couple Shaft Power Head has lower noise levels than your standard hedge trimmer. It also does not require gas, oil mixing, or a difficult pull-start. Additional attachments that work with that base include a string trimmer, pole saw, and blower. The articulating hedge trimmer attachment is sold at retailers such as Home Depot for $399.00.
Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit
Not only do many lawn mowers take up a lot of valuable floor space in your garage, the noise and stinky fumes can make taking care of your lawn something you dread every weekend. The Makita 36V LXT 21" Self‑Propelled Lawn Mower can address those needs and more. This kit includes four 18V LXT 5.0Ah batteries and a dual port charger, but the mower is also available on its own if you already have the batteries.
The mower uses two batteries at a time and, because it's electric, has zero emissions and is quieter than gas-powered mowers, something your neighbors may appreciate if you tend to mow early in the morning! This Makita model is self-propelled and has a plastic deck, making it a lighter-weight option than other push mowers. The folding handles make it easier to store, and it will take up less space than traditional options. The mower has 10 cutting heights which can be easily adjusted with one lever. It has a three-in-one design to mulch, bag or discharge the cut grass, and the catcher bag will hold two bushels of grass. With four batteries, the mower has a run time of approximately 50 minutes. Makita includes a three-limited warranty on both the mower and the batteries.
This mower kit has a retail price of $999. Just the mower without the batteries is sold for $679.
Folding miter saw stand
If you're a DIY enthusiast or a woodworker that loves to craft your own tables or other projects, you probably own a miter saw. Not to be confused with a table saw, a miter saw offers precise cuts and is great for larger jobs. Hopefully you have a safe, dry space to store your saw, but a stand for this tool may take up a lot of space in your garage or workshop. The Folding Miter Saw Stand from Makita could be the solution you need. This aluminum stand weighs in at less than 40 pounds, making it easy for many users to tote around or just pull out when working on a job. It can support up to 500 pounds and extends to 151 inches. With the legs folded for storage, it's just under nine inches high and about 70 inches long.
This stand has large rubber wheels for easy portability, and a handle that makes it easy to move around your home or on a job site. Adjustable brackets allow you to install, adjust and remove your miter saw without any additional tools. The stand also has an aluminum feed and an adjustable material stop to make repetitive cutting more efficient. Rubberized feet give the stand more support and can be adjusted when it's sitting on uneven ground. This Makita stand currently retails for about $335.99. Remember, this price is for the stand only and does not include a miter saw.