5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Adding Garage Lights

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Your modern garage isn't just for parking a car anymore; for a lot of us, it's become a workshop, a dedicated DIY spot, or an important storage area. This big change in its function calls for a better lighting setup. Dimly lit garages are just inefficient, frustrating, and can even be dangerous for detailed work, so installing bright, linkable LED shop lights has become one of the most popular and affordable home improvement projects out there right now.

Getting a brightly lit workspace sounds great, but the easy installation often gives people a false sense of security. You shouldn't overlook important specifications and safety warnings. The actual problem isn't the lights themselves, but the big mistakes made when installing and maintaining them that can put your safety at risk, significantly shorten the lifespan of your investment, or even start an electrical fire.

Don't just look at brightness and where to put the lights, completely missing key manufacturer details like how many units you can link, temperature limits for the installation area, and how to handle extra power cords correctly. When you're dealing with permanently installed electrical lights, you should keep in mind the most common mistakes people tend to make.