How To Clean A Light Bulb, According To The Experts

The preceding instructions are all intended for cleaning traditional glass light bulbs. Of course, glass light bulbs aren't the only kind there are; there are also LED light bulbs that use LED lights instead of filaments, and these are just as vulnerable to dust accumulation. In the case of mild dust accumulation on the outside of the bulb, you can clean it in much the same way as a glass bulb: just gently rub a microfiber cloth around the surface of the light-up section while avoiding the plastic and metal components.

However, since the light-up section is attached like a cap, it is possible for dust to make its way inside of the bulb. In this case, you'll need to unscrew the cap and rub the inside of the bulb. As with the glass bulb, you may need to dip your cloth in a small amount of water to get rid of any stubborn, stuck-on dust. You should be especially careful if you do this, though, as there may be a circuit board on the inside of the bulb, right under the cap. If that gets wet, the whole thing will be fried, so be absolutely certain the cap is completely dry before reattaching it.

Unfortunately, some LED bulbs are built in such a way that the cap cannot be easily removed from the plastic section. If the cap is completely sealed and cannot be removed without cutting it off, you might just have to cut your losses. You can still clean the outside of it, but the inside will just have to stay dirty. If the inside has gotten dirty despite being sealed, it may be a sign that it's time to replace the bulb anyway.