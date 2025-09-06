How Long Is It Safe To Leave A Light Bulb On?

Around 7 a.m. on November 9, 2016, in Lackawanna, New York, employees of Industrial Materials Recycling discovered thick smoke during their routine daily safety inspection. It was coming from the old Bethlehem Steel site, and it wasn't long before they discovered that the site had caught fire. The fire fed on stacks of cardboard and, within hours, a black plume that was visible for miles towered over the city. Firefighters came in for what would become a 10-day battle, while hundreds of nearby residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

When asked what caused this fire, officials agreed that it was a light bulb. The belief is that a hot bulb fell onto the cardboard that fueled the fire, kicking off the inferno. Incandescent and halogen bulbs can run dangerously hot, with halogen bulbs generating more heat than any other bulb type. To prevent fire, experts recommend maintaining at least 4 to 6 inches of clearance around them to avoid overheating. Leaving these bulbs burning for extended periods (e.g., 4 to 8 hours), particularly in enclosed fixtures or near flammable materials, can pose a serious fire hazard.

The light bulbs in many homes today are the relatively safe LED types and almost certainly not what caused the fire in Lackawanna. LEDs run cool and can be very efficient, making them safe to leave on overnight or even run for days without much risk. Compact fluorescents (CFLs) are also generally safe for long stretches, though they wear out faster if constantly switched on and off.