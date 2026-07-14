Android 17 Is Available For Every Google Pixel Phone On This List

As for Android 17 itself, the new operating system brings several impressive new features. Probably the most notable is the Bubbles feature, which lets you turn any app into a small, floating window that remains on top of other applications. If you're a multitasker, this is practically tailor-made for you. Screen recording got an update as well, as with a few taps, you can now film yourself with the selfie camera and record your screen at the same time.

Mobile gamers also get a treat, provided they have a foldable device such as Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With Android 17, on foldable devices, the screen is split 50/50, where the game goes on top and a responsive gamepad sits below, giving you more room to see and tap. Google noted that this feature is coming in the next few months.

Android 17 comes with improved security and safety features too, like the ability to give an app temporary access to your exact location and share just certain contacts instead of your whole address book. Also, Live Threat Detection now catches more shady apps and scams, while Advanced Protection mode is fine-tuned for better results. Additionally, Google limited the number of PIN tries and made the wait longer after failed attempts. To note, all of these features aren't only for Google Pixel phones, as other Android 17-compatible phones (including Samsung) will get them in the near future.