Why Companies Making High-Tech Weapons Are Turning To 3D Printing

For decades, high-tech weapons have been designed around maximizing sophistication. Increasing the capability itself through longer ranges, increased maneuverability, and more sophisticated guidance systems mattered far more than how quickly the weapon could be manufactured. That approach is now changing. As conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have highlighted the enormous rate at which modern munitions are consumed, defense manufacturers are encountering a critical challenge. We know how to build capable missiles, but how can we build enough of them?

That shift has pushed additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing, into the spotlight. Once viewed as a useful prototyping tool, industrial-scale metal printing is increasingly being adopted by major defense contractors to accelerate production, simplify supply chains, and reduce dependence on specialized suppliers.

There are limitations though, and the reality is less dramatic than headlines describing 3D-printed missiles might imply. Manufacturers are not printing complete precision weapons. Instead, they are focusing effort on streamlining sectors of the production process where additive manufacturing offers genuine advantages. 3D printing today is not yet replacing traditional manufacturing, it's simply delivering the greatest possible benefit as weapons development adapts to suit a new era of warfare.