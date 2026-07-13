Ram 1500 Vs Toyota Tundra: Which Truck Offers More At Its Price Point?

Pickup trucks are getting expensive as the vehicle segment grows in popularity in the U.S. market. The Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling truck models in America, but it isn't the only option out there. The Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra are also pickup trucks available at around the same price, starting at an MSRP of $44,820 and $43,455 respectively.

Let's start with what's under the hood. The Ram 1500 has three engine options in 2026: a mild hybrid V6, a back-after-popular-demand Hemi V8, or the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. With the newly-returned Hemi, you get 395 horsepower and can reach 60 miles per hour in 6 seconds. The turbocharged Hurricane — recommended in our review of the 1500 — makes 420 or 540 horsepower (if you go for the Limited 4x4 Crew Cab), which gets you to 60 mph in either 4.9 seconds or 4.2 seconds. The Ram 1500 also comes with both rear and four-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the Tundra has a 3.4-liter twin-turbo i-Force V6. The base model's version has 348 hp and a 60 mph sprint of 6.5 seconds. Every other trim has 389 hp and can reach 60 mph in 6.1 seconds. The most powerful setup is the i-Force Max, a hybrid option that adds an electric motor and battery for a combined 437 hp. This can get you to that 60 mph in as little as 5.7 seconds. This makes the Ram 1500 the more powerful option of the two, but owning a pickup is about more than raw horsepower.