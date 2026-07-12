Is It Cheaper To Repair Or Replace Your Dishwasher?

It's hard to imagine a modern kitchen without a dishwasher. That's largely thanks to Josephine Cochrane, who patented the first commercially successful dishwasher in 1886 after looking into a better way to clean her precious china without washing it by hand. Since then, generations of appliance brands have refined the design and continued to offer so much variety that there is now an option for nearly every budget.

Once you have tried one yourself and seen just how convenient it can be, we totally get why your first instinct, when you start noticing the warning signs that your dishwasher is about to break, is probably to figure out whether you should repair it or replace it. Because going back to washing dishes by hand is no fun.

Fortunately, there is a simple framework for that decision. It's called the 50% rule for appliance repair, and the idea is straightforward: if repairing your dishwasher would cost more than half of what a new one would cost, it's generally smarter to replace it rather than repair it. So our mission here is simple. We'll look at how much it typically costs to repair a dishwasher, how much it costs to replace one, and use that math to help you make the right decision.