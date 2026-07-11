4 Car Brands Bringing Back The Inline-6 Engine

There appears to be a trend toward the return of the six-cylinder engine, with all cylinders arranged in a straight line. This is what's called an inline six, as opposed to a V6, which has its cylinders split into two banks of three each.

There are notable benefits to inline six-cylinder engines compared with their V6 counterparts. For one thing, they are much simpler to produce, requiring only one cylinder head and one exhaust manifold, instead of the two of each necessary with a vee-engine layout. Another advantage of the inline six is that it is extremely smooth-running, with no need for the added expense and development of balancing shafts. The inline six is also much more efficient, with lower energy losses due to its inherently smoother operation.

Of course, even though this article is about the return of the inline six, we should give a shoutout to the brand that has stuck with the inline six for nearly as long as it has been in existence — BMW. Its first inline six was an aircraft engine developed a year after its founding in 1916, with its first automotive engine in 1933. It has continued to build on this foundation, steadily developing its inline six to a very high level of efficiency and power. Let's now focus on the newly developed inline-six engines entering the market from a variety of automakers.