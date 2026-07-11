5 Milwaukee Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand
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Milwaukee has stood as one of the major tool brands on the market for some time, largely thanks to its reputation for delivering high-quality items. Milwaukee even makes products that Ryobi doesn't, for example, helping fill in gaps in customers' tool collections. With that said, Milwaukee is predominantly considered a professional, jobsite-oriented brand, hence the power, build quality, and higher price point. Still, even if you're just a casual tool-user hoping to load up on solid tools for around the house, Milwaukee has you covered.
For homeowners looking to get ahead of mishaps, Milwaukee has a host of tools worth stocking up on. Some are intended for cleaning up unexpected messes, others aid in remedying plumbing woes, and several can help out in more ways than one. There are even Milwaukee products that can test a home's safety, providing peace of mind for those worried there's a bigger issue on the horizon. Not to mention, they all come with Milwaukee warranty coverage, so should they suddenly fail, you should be able to have the tool repaired or replaced in short order.
If you're trying to be a smart, proactive homeowner, you really can't go wrong shopping with Milwaukee. These are just some worthwhile tools from the brand to have on hand to keep your dwelling in good shape.
1. 65-foot laser distance meter
When setting up a home, you want to make sure all of your furniture, wall decor, and the like will fit. When measuring large areas, such as a living room, using a tape measure alone can be annoying because it flops around and folds on itself. To simplify the process, there's the Milwaukee laser distance meter, which retails for $59.99 at Home Depot. It measures up to 65 feet, has a backlit screen for displaying measurement readouts, and features a side button for one-handed use. It also comes with Milwaukee's three-year warranty.
On top of this tool's versatility, it's incredibly easy to use, even for those not too tech-savvy. Once it's turned on, you select the type of measurement you want from the on-screen menu. You then aim the laser at the target distance and press the center button to lock in that measurement. No additional record-keeping is necessary either since the meter can store up to three measurements at a time. Milwaukee notes that the measurement accuracy is generally within 1/8 inch of the actual distance.
On the whole, it seems home DIY enthusiasts agree Milwaukee laser distance meters are worth the investment. As of publication, it has just over a 4-star rating on the Home Depot website, with almost 80% of purchasers recommending it to others.
2. M18 cordless drill
There are a handful of power tools that belong in any home tool kit, with the cordless drill undoubtedly among them. From hanging photos to assembling furniture, they can aid with so many tasks without requiring professional-level skill from the user. Speaking specifically to Milwaukee's offerings in this regard, the Milwaukee M18 cordless drill driver tool seems a prime choice for at-home use. At $139.00 from Home Depot, it's one of the lower-priced Milwaukee drill offerings available, but according to the product description, it's no cheap, budget-over-quality drill.
This Milwaukee drill includes a four-pole, frameless motor with rare-earth magnets to extend the drill's lifespan. This motor affords the drill 500 inch-pounds of torque — 525 in-lbs. of peak torque — with a maximum of 1,800 RPM. Bits are held in place by a 1/2-inch all-metal chuck, and there's an LED light on the front for improved visibility. With all of that said, if you don't have one around, you'll need to source an M18 battery of some kind to run this drill. Sadly, the $139.00 price doesn't include a battery and charger. At least Milwaukee's standard five-year warranty is a given.
Even as one of Milwaukee's more budget-friendly drills, Home Depot customers stand by it as a solid choice. As of publication, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, and 82% of customers recommend it to those on the fence.
3. M18 cordless wet/dry vacuum
While a normal upright vacuum can help out plenty in keeping a home clean, sometimes spills occur that it's not equipped to handle. It is especially poor at handling water, which is why investing in a wet/dry vacuum is a good idea for homeowners. Units like the Milwaukee M18 cordless wet/dry vacuum are definitely worth considering. For the price of $159.00, this vacuum promises a capacity of 2 gallons, an airflow volume of 45 CFM, and 32 inches of water lift. In addition to the five-year warranty, it includes a 6-foot hose with multiple head attachments to handle different messes and a fresh HEPA filter to get you started.
Of course, one of the most notable features of this wet/dry vacuum is its cordless power. As part of the ever-expanding M18 Milwaukee tool system, it runs on any Milwaukee 18-volt battery rather than relying on wall power. According to the tool brand, a Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Demand 9.0 Ah battery pack specifically will offer well over 30 minutes of runtime. If you already have M18 batteries around, this vacuum is all you need. Without them, you will have to go out and buy one, as the $159.00 bare tool doesn't include any batteries or a charger.
Once you get it running, though, most Home Depot customers seem to agree it will get the job done. It has an average rating of roughly 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 80% of customers recommend it.
4. Trap Snake drum auger kit
No matter how careful you are, sinks, showers, and bathtub drains are destined to fill with all kinds of debris and clog. Fortunately, Milwaukee has several power tools designed to clear drain blockages, and they're not all bank-breaking or strictly for plumbers. An example the average homeowner can put to good use is the Milwaukee Trap Snake M12 drum auger and driver kit, which retails at Home Depot for $203.97 and comes with a five-year warranty on the tool and a two-year warranty on the cable and battery. Unsurprisingly, it also comes with everything needed to ideally clear out deep, stuck blockages in home plumbing systems.
For one, this kit advertises a fair amount of reach with a 25-foot, industrial steel spring-equipped auger that's said to work best in drains between 1/2 and 2 inches in diameter. The drum auger is capable of manual operation, but with the included M12 Trap Snake driver, which runs on the included M12 RedLithium CP1.5 battery, users can switch to automatic mode for a bit more power. There's also a cable lock and a Cable Drive for automatic feeding and retraction, giving the user control over the auger while it's down the drain.
On the whole, this is another Milwaukee product that has done reasonably well with those who've given it a try. It currently has a 4-star rating on the Home Depot website, and over 60% of customers recommend it to others.
5. Digital receptacle tester
For the average homeowner, electrical work can seem pretty daunting given the dangers associated with it. Still, if you're dealing with power loss in an outlet, you can at least safely test it to see what's going on. The $26.97 Milwaukee digital GFCI receptacle tester is a simple enough tool to use, with an LCD screen reading out all of the information you may want to know about your faulty indoor or outdoor outlet. Included is a two-year warranty as well, just in case poor workmanship results in breakage or malfunction.
As for using this tester, it's as simple as plugging it into a three-prong outlet and noting what the screen and the red and green LED lights show. The screen will highlight the condition of the wiring behind the outlet, a measure of the voltage, and the trip time. Meanwhile, the lights on the bottom of the tool will let you know if the outlet is wired and grounded correctly, or if there is a fault in the system that needs to be addressed. All it needs is a pair of AAA batteries to get it up and running, which are included.
For the most part, it appears that this Milwaukee outlet tester delivers on all it promises. It has a 4.8-star rating out of 5, and 85% of Home Depot reviewers recommend this tester for those in need of such a tool.
How we chose these Milwaukee tools
Extensive time and research went into selecting these specific Milwaukee tools. First and foremost was to push aside Milwaukee products that wouldn't help the average homeowner — jobsite-specific, heavy-duty, and professional-use tools. This narrowed the field to those that either offer solutions for a host of at-home issues or are specific to one or two tasks that don't require pro-level tool knowledge to use correctly. The goal was to build a helpful yet just-above-novice toolkit capable of handling common problems around the house.
Once the tool field was whittled down even further, there were two other elements to bear in mind. One was cost, since the average homeowner likely isn't looking to drop absurd amounts of money on tools they're not guaranteed to use every day. Additionally, it helped if the customer reviews were solid and didn't cite any serious issues. The last thing we'd want is to recommend tools with poor reputations, especially at the comparatively high price point Milwaukee tools command.