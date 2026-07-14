Is Overnight Charging Killing Your Smartphone's Battery?

How long your smartphone lasts on a full charge is important, especially if you know you're going to be away from a charger for a while. Despite massive improvements in battery technology, one of the most common myths about charging is that leaving your phone plugged in overnight will damage its battery. This is simply not true.

Modern phones come with smart chips that regulate how much power the battery receives. As your phone nears 100% battery, charging speeds should be reduced and eventually halted, so it won't be actively charging. Power is drawn in short bursts when your phone loses a few percentage points. Samsung calls these "maintenance charges" and says there's no risk of overcharging although it does note the small caveat that unplugging at 100% can marginally extend battery lifespan.

Lithium-ion cells indeed last the longest when they spend less time at very high or very low levels of charge — this is where the 20-80 rule in charging comes from. Many manufacturers, like Apple and Samsung, therefore let you turn on an optimized charging option of sorts that's designed for overnight charging sessions. On iPhones, the feature pauses charging at 80% and finishes topping up shortly before you typically wake, while Samsung's version offers modes that either cap the charge at 80% or adapt to your sleep schedule. The feature may be labeled a bit differently depending on which smartphone you own.