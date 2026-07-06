4 Ram Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Whether it's the trucks built under the Dodge name or as an independent brand, Ram has always been a top contender for anyone looking for a great blend of comfort and practicality. In particular, the 1500 models have been some of the most attractive rivals against the likes of the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, often edging them out when it comes to cabin quality. Under the hood, Ram has historically fallen in line with industry standards of offering multiple engine options. Many of these engines are highly competitive, but not all are as dependable as others.

Due to these pickups being so popular, there are plenty of owners who have given their thoughts and feedback on the trucks, giving us an idea of which engines struggle the most after putting miles on the clock. While newer Ram models aren't the most reliable pickup trucks you can buy, they still look to improve on the older models that we'll cover on this list. As well as the various Ram 1500 engines, we'll look at the larger 2500 and its one specific engine.