Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs Say 'Radar Enforced'?

Since the 1900s, speed limit signs have attempted to keep roads safe and traffic moving. Initially set by individual states, federal speed limit laws were passed in the 1970s. Suffice to say, speed limits are a law that must be followed; and speeding can lead to tickets (or worse). In fact, even going too far below the speed limit can get you in trouble. That's why some speed limit signs say "radar enforced" – the law is taking it seriously.

If you see a speed limit sign that says "radar enforced," that means there may be a police officer using a radar to measure the speed of passing cars from a hidden spot. More commonly, there maybe a speed camera using LIDAR sensors to capture speeds. When it detects a speeding car, the camera will capture a photo or video as evidence. It is then reviewed by law enforcement before a ticket is issued (although some states are attempting to implement a system sans police).