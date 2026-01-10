California Is Getting Serious About Extreme Highway Speeding

There's a new speed enforcement effort coming to California roads and highways alongside the state's automated speed camera pilot program. This one targets drivers exceeding 100 mph, and it is harsh. The pilot program is a joint effort of the California Highway Patrol, the California State Transportation Agency, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles. It is called Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets (or FAST).

Intended to turn the tide against major injuries and fatalities connected to aggressive driving and excessive speeding, the FAST program will automatically forward citations for all drivers exceeding the 100 mph mark to the Driver Safety Branch of the DMV for review, regardless of their previous driving records. Based on this review of the driver's individual history and the specifics of the case, the DMV can then impose penalties, including suspending or revoking the driver's license entirely. The FAST program will operate independently of any court action.

The FAST program will operate for at least one year. After that, the California DMV will analyze the results of the pilot program by comparing data on citations and their outcomes to the same data from the previous year. This program will be led by the California Highway Patrol, which has recently added a group of 100 subtly-marked Dodge Durango SUVs with low-profile lights to its fleet. They are in darker monotone colors and are designed to allow more covert observation of speeding drivers.