California's New Traffic Light Bill Aims To Save Lives (And Charges Violators $100s)

A new traffic law in California aims to reduce accidents caused by running red lights. Senate Bill 720 was passed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2025, amending an existing traffic law — AB 645 — by modifying the penalties for drivers. Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian safety initiative that supported the bill, states that this new law will not replace existing red light camera legislation, but will offer an alternative for cities that opt in. Before the new law, citations required an image of the offending driver's face, leading to some citations being unenforceable when the driver could not be identified. This meant some of the fines — reaching up to $500 — couldn't be collected. The previous legislation also doesn't require the revenue from these violations to go towards street safety infrastructure.

SB 720 will change that in several ways. It will cap first-time violations at $100, ticket and cite the vehicle rather than the driver to make it a civil offense, and then mandate that the revenues go directly to safety initiatives. This will make it easier to enforce the violations while still protecting drivers' privacy and ensuring the fines are manageable for lower-income offenders. It will also potentially improve pedestrian safety by directing the fines toward further street safety projects. For now, this red light camera law will only be implemented in Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, and San Francisco. Even then, it'll only apply to certain intersections, as most red lights still don't have cameras.