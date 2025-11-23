This City Is Cracking Down On Fast Drivers With 'Speed Tables' - Here's What They Are

Speed tables could save Cincinnati money while also saving lives. The newly installed speed tables on Winneste Avenue cost around $10,000 to install — much cheaper than $200,000 for concrete speed bumps. While the material can be changed, there are specific guidelines for speed tables: they must be 3 to 3.5 inches in height and 22 feet in length. This ensures that the vehicle's entire wheelbase is impacted, encouraging a reduced speed — hopefully around 25 to 45 miles per hour, the operating speeds for areas with speed tables, depending on how far they are spaced out from one another. Vehicles will be warned that a speed table is coming with a sign.

There are also some recommendations for cities implementing speed tables, although they're not required. They can't be on streets wider than 50 feet, but they can be applied in both directions on two-way streets. If a speed table is placed on a crosswalk, this area should be desginated as a raised crosswalk with the rules and signs to match. Ohio is no stranger to implementing speed tables in its cities, with Massillon installing some in mid-2025, following the likes of Canton and Cleveland Heights. Maybe New York City needs more speed tables to cut down on drivers racking up hundreds of tickets without consequence — or any of these other risky cities to drive in.