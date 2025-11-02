NYC's Most Ticketed Drivers Aren't Paying Up – And Many Are Getting Away With It

A new study out of New York City shows that drivers who accumulate tons of tickets for speeding are getting away with not paying them — and are driving around the city without consequence. Data journalist Michael Cahana found in his "Tens of Thousands of Recidivist Speeders Evaded The Law Last Year" study in September 2025 that the more speeding violations drivers have, the less likely they are to pay.

The data looked specifically at instances of speeding in school zones and shows that there's an 80% chance that drivers with one to five tickets will pay them off. However, drivers with over 100 violations are the least likely to pay these fines. But how are they getting away with speeding in school zones hundreds of times without consequence? Cahana believes these repeat offenders have learned how to play the city's fine system. They've discovered a loophole that allows them to continue speeding without fear of the law.