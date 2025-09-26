'Ghost Plates' Let Reckless Drivers Dodge Tickets – But Now NY Cops Are Cracking Down

The idea of paying a toll to drive on a road or cross a bridge irks some people, and many of us are feeling the pinch of a higher cost of living. As we look for creative solutions to stretch our budget, some are tempted to cut corners here and there, while others simply refuse to pay out of principle. In New York, toll evasion, or the failure to pay a required toll for using a road, bridge, or tunnel, is on the rise, and Governor Kathy Hochul is clamping down on offenders.

Cashless tolling has made toll evasion easier for some offenders. This type of tolling does not require toll collectors; instead, it uses electronic readers or cameras that snap photos of your license plate and then mail you a bill. Dishonest drivers are using ghost plates to try to avoid these types of tolls. Ghost plates are license plates that have been obscured in some way, or even flipped out of sight in a James Bond-esque trick. Some smear mud, dirt, or even paint on the plate so it can't be read. Others install plastic covers that warp the plate number from a certain angle, making it impossible to be read by a camera. While these covers are very easy to install and can be purchased online, they are still illegal.

Catching offenders can be tricky and typically requires manpower. Enhanced cameras and AI-powered software can help, but in New York, putting a stop to toll evasion is a boots-on-the-ground operation.