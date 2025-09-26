'Ghost Plates' Let Reckless Drivers Dodge Tickets – But Now NY Cops Are Cracking Down
The idea of paying a toll to drive on a road or cross a bridge irks some people, and many of us are feeling the pinch of a higher cost of living. As we look for creative solutions to stretch our budget, some are tempted to cut corners here and there, while others simply refuse to pay out of principle. In New York, toll evasion, or the failure to pay a required toll for using a road, bridge, or tunnel, is on the rise, and Governor Kathy Hochul is clamping down on offenders.
Cashless tolling has made toll evasion easier for some offenders. This type of tolling does not require toll collectors; instead, it uses electronic readers or cameras that snap photos of your license plate and then mail you a bill. Dishonest drivers are using ghost plates to try to avoid these types of tolls. Ghost plates are license plates that have been obscured in some way, or even flipped out of sight in a James Bond-esque trick. Some smear mud, dirt, or even paint on the plate so it can't be read. Others install plastic covers that warp the plate number from a certain angle, making it impossible to be read by a camera. While these covers are very easy to install and can be purchased online, they are still illegal.
Catching offenders can be tricky and typically requires manpower. Enhanced cameras and AI-powered software can help, but in New York, putting a stop to toll evasion is a boots-on-the-ground operation.
Taking action against toll dodgers
Toll evasion with ghost plates happens anywhere people are required to pay tolls, but it's a well-documented problem in New York. Between 2022 and 2024, the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), which oversees 570 miles of highway in the state, lost more than $1 million from toll evasion.
The New York State Police has partnered with the NYSTA in a mission to recoup lost toll revenue and bring offenders to justice. In September 2025, Governor Hochul announced that three enforcement exercises that focused on the lower Hudson Valley and western New York over the summer issued more than 700 tickets. Additionally, 140 vehicles were seized for unpaid tolls. Those drivers collectively owed almost $125,000, and the NYSTA recovered more than half of those funds.
In New York City, investigators found that almost 20% of the 768 out-of-state plates were another form of ghost plates — license plates that are not registered to the vehicle on which they are displayed. These vehicles accounted for almost 50% more camera violations, including speeding in school zones, than cars with legal plates. The multi-agency crackdowns will continue. If you're thinking of dodging a toll, consider instead adjusting your navigation apps to avoid tolls. NYSTA Executive Director Frank G. Hoare puts it best, saying, "We are committed to collecting every dollar owed to us and if you try to avoid paying tolls, we're going to find you."