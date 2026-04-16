Another State Is Cracking Down On Slow Drivers Hogging The Left Lane

You always hear about drivers getting caught speeding, but what about drivers getting caught driving too slow? That's becoming a very big issue in Colorado, where "lane camping" has led to thousands of drivers getting pulled over. In 2025, Colorado State Troopers pulled over 2,540 drivers for blocking traffic flow in the fast lane on the highway.

A press release from the Colorado State Patrol Department of Public Safety states that slow drivers in the left lane — or passing lane — disrupt traffic flow by causing bottlenecks, "often creating additional hazards for other motorists." The press release also reminds road users that multi-lane roads in the state with a 65 mph speed limit or greater require slower drivers to stay on the right.

This jump in drivers being pulled over for going too slow coincides with other states' efforts to crack down on slow drivers. In 2025, for example, Arizona made it illegal for drivers to be in the left lane if they're driving slower than traffic.