Arizona Drivers Beware: This Common Driving Habit Increases The Risk Of Getting Pulled Over

In February 2025, the Arizona legislature proposed Amendment HB2235 to the state's traffic laws, and by June of the same year, it was implemented. This modification makes it illegal for drivers to be in the left lane if they're not driving the speed of traffic. Failure to do so can result in a $500 fine.

The law the Arizona State Legislature on the books explicitly states, "On all roadways, a person driving a vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing shall drive the vehicle in the right-hand lane then available for traffic or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway, except when overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction or when preparing for a left turn at an intersection or into a private road or driveway." All of that legalese simply says that if you're driving slower than the flow of traffic, stay to the right. Hence, its "stay right" moniker.

While most might find it to be a reasonable law because left lanes are for those driving faster than those on the right, matters have taken an unexpected turn. The state's Supreme Court essentially made it legal for police to search anyone's vehicle who is in violation of the law. If that's tacked on to the $500 fine, that could be worse than Florida's new speeding law.