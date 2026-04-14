The New Speed Cameras In This State Make It Much More Difficult To Dodge A Ticket

For law enforcement, the effort to keep drivers within the speed limit is a job that never ends. Everyone's in a hurry to get somewhere, and sometimes people go too fast. Not only do would-be race car drivers have to watch for any police who might be around the corner, they also have to contend with speed cameras. And if you're looking to smash the speed limit in Colorado, things just got a bit tougher.

Colorado has a traffic system in place that uses two cameras for vehicle identification instead of a single speed reading. Those cameras are set at different points along the way and record each vehicle's license plate, as well as the travel time in between. That information is then used to measure an average speed, which is what ultimately determines if a driver is speeding. This means that even if you slow down after going too fast at one point, you could still end up with a ticket if the overall average is too high.

The state's system officially went live on April 2, 2026, following a 30-day warning period during which drivers were not issued citations. During that window, speeding in the area dropped by 90%. Drivers who insist on breaking the speed limit now face a $75 fee. However, no points can be added to a driver's license, since the cameras aren't designed to identify who's in the driver's seat.