Unmanned 'Speed Jeep' Dishes Out Tickets With No Officer Behind The Wheel

Citizens and law enforcement officials alike would probably be quick to tell you that speeding drivers rank among the most dangerous issues they face on the roadways every day. While the onus of obeying speed limits on the road ultimately rests on the person in the driver's seat, authorities are expected to help control excessive speeding by catching those drivers in the act and issuing citations as punishment.

That job is particularly tricky, as the number of officers on patrol is typically outnumbered greatly by the number of citizens at the wheel of their own vehicles. Some municipalities have, however, sought to tilt the situation in their favor by setting up speed traps. Similarly, traffic light cameras have become regular fixtures in helping monitor and control traffic patterns. Some local forces are taking matters a step further by using so-called "Speed Jeeps," which are stationary, unmanned cruisers equipped with cameras to catch and ticket speeding drivers.

Commerce City, Colorado, has started rolling out such vehicles in March, with authorities in the Denver suburb looking to use them to help enforce speed limits in school zones, residential areas, and work zones. It remains to be seen how effective the move will be, as speed cameras have sometimes caused controversy in their alleged overreach. Still, according to Denver 7 News, some Commerce City residents are fully behind the use of Speed Jeeps if they help make their streets safer.