Why Do Airplanes Measure Distance In Nautical Miles?

A nautical mile (NM) is most commonly associated with traveling through water, as is using knots to determine boat speed. However, both are used in airplanes, too. NMs are used to navigate the open skies and vast oceans because they account for the Earth's curvature. Once air travel became a reality, the industry quickly discovered that the system sailors used worked just as well for pilots. When Charles Lindbergh successfully used it to navigate his transatlantic flight in 1927, he cemented its future use. Today, they help give pilots a more accurate idea of how much fuel they will consume.

When ancient mariners began spreading out across the globe, they discovered the Earth's round shape posed a problem for accurately measuring distances. The creation of longitude, latitude, and coordinates fixed that problem. Throughout much of that seafaring history, one nautical mile was only defined as one minute arc of latitude along any line of longitude. In 1929, the First International Extraordinary Hydrographic Conference was held in Monaco, and the NM was set to exactly 1,852 meters, which equated to the rather clumsy distance of 1.151 miles or 6,076 feet. In constrast, a "statute mile" is 5,280 feet.