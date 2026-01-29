No Radar Or GPS: How US Aircraft Carriers Can Navigate If Their Tech Goes Down

Aircraft carriers are massive and incredibly complex pieces of machinery with hundreds of thousands of moving parts that all work in unison to get moving. For navigation, GPS and radar systems are vital for ensuring that firepower, humanitarian aid, manpower, or aircraft can arrive anywhere in the world on short notice and accurately.

But what happens if those navigational tools are no longer available? After all, the United States Naval Institute posits that if war were to ever break out and an aircraft carrier were to get involved, GPS would likely be the first thing to go. Once you understand how anti-satellite missiles work, it's easy to see why adversaries would target satellites.

In that case, what is a ship to do? Well, it requires going back to the basics of seaborne navigation; that is, using the sky. Ships and boats have been crossing the ocean for thousands of years before the advent of electronics, and ancient sailors still got where they needed to go (for the most part), so why not apply that same idea to modern ships?