How Does An Anti-Satellite Missile Work? (And Can A Fighter Jet Launch It?)

As of May 2023, the Union of Concerned Scientists listed 7,560 active satellites in orbit around Earth, while Space Watch Global put the number at over 10,000. In either case, this is a lot of hardware flying around the planet. For militaries around the world, satellites are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they can monitor enemy locations, guide troops and missiles to targets, and allow instant communication from anywhere on the globe. On the other hand, it also offers these benefits to unfriendly nations.

Given that, it's probably no surprise to learn that, as soon as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, military strategists began looking at how to destroy them. Anti-satellite Missiles (ASATs) are one of the products of this arms race. As the name suggests, these weapons are specifically designed to target and destroy satellites. An example of this type of munition is the Vought ASM-135 ASAT. This is the only U.S. air-launched satellite ever to have carried out the role it was designed for, namely to destroy an orbiting satellite.

In this instance, the missile was launched from an F-15A fighter and scored a direct hit on the orbiting craft. The missile didn't carry an explosive warhead; rather, it was a kinetic energy (KE-ASAT) or hit-to-kill weapon that relied on contact to destroy its target. Let's look at how the U.S. achieved this feat and how ASAT technology continues to evolve.