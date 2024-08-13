How Did Sputnik Work, And What Did It Actually Do?

Earth's Space Age began on October 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union successfully launched the first human-made satellite into space, much to the surprise and disappointment of the United States government. While launching objects into space is commonplace today, in the midst of the Cold War in the 1950s, it was a major demonstration of a country's strength. Sputnik orbiting Earth contributed to a growing sense of fear that the U.S. was not nearly as technologically advanced as its Russian rivals. In comparison, the U.S. tested several rockets and missiles throughout the rest of the decade without success.

Advertisement

Sputnik was the size and shape of a basketball with a diameter of 23 inches and four antennae protruding from its body. While it was small in stature, it weighed 184 pounds. Encased inside its spherical body were two radio transmitters powered by three silver-zinc batteries that died only 22 days after the satellite was put in orbit. They may have lasted for less than a month, but that exceeded all expectations.

Furthermore, the batteries dying before a month's time didn't stop Sputnik from staying in orbit. The satellite orbited Earth for a total of 92 days before it broke apart and fell back to Earth. It had no boosters like satellites today, so repositioning it wasn't a possibility. Despite its quick run, Sputnik still served a scientific purpose and had a specific mission — although, it wasn't as nefarious as many thought at the time.

Advertisement